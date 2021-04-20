Il progetto SuperLega, al quale avrebbero dovuto partecipare anche Juventus, Inter e Milan, affonda, forse, definitivamente: abbandonano tutte le squadre inglesi.

Dopo il comunicato del Manchester City, anche Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham e Manchester United hanno annunciato di aver avviato tutte le procedure necessarie per abbandonare la competizione, con i “Gunners” che tra queste hanno commentato: “Abbiamo fatto un errore e ci scusiamo con i nostri tifosi”. I club hanno comunicato il tutto tramite i propri siti ufficiali. A breve arriverà anche l’annuncio del Chelsea.

IL COMUNICATO DEL MANCHESTER UNITED

We will not be participating in the European Super League. #MUFC

LA NOTA DEL TOTTENHAM

We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL). #THFC ⚪️ #COYS

IL LIVERPOOL ABBANDONA LA SUPERLEGA

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.

L’ARSENAL: “ABBIAMO FATTO UN ERRORE”

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.

We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021