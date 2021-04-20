Il progetto SuperLega, al quale avrebbero dovuto partecipare anche Juventus, Inter e Milan, affonda, forse, definitivamente: abbandonano tutte le squadre inglesi.
Dopo il comunicato del Manchester City, anche Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham e Manchester United hanno annunciato di aver avviato tutte le procedure necessarie per abbandonare la competizione, con i “Gunners” che tra queste hanno commentato: “Abbiamo fatto un errore e ci scusiamo con i nostri tifosi”. I club hanno comunicato il tutto tramite i propri siti ufficiali. A breve arriverà anche l’annuncio del Chelsea.
IL COMUNICATO DEL MANCHESTER UNITED
We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021
LA NOTA DEL TOTTENHAM
We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021
IL LIVERPOOL ABBANDONA LA SUPERLEGA
Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021
L’ARSENAL: “ABBIAMO FATTO UN ERRORE”
As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.
We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021
IL MANCHESTER CITY ANNUNCIA L’ADDIO ALLA SUPERLEGA
Il Manchester City ha ufficialmente confermato l’intenzione di abbandonare la SuperLega. Il club inglese ha annunciato il tutto tramite un comunicato ufficiale sul proprio sito.
Club statement.https://t.co/GeNQZn8091
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 20, 2021
MANCHESTER UNITED, SI DIMETTE IL CEO
Le discussioni in Inghilterra proseguono con i tifosi dei club che, nel tardo pomeriggio di oggi, si sono riversati in strada per protestare contro il progetto capitanato dal patron del Real Madrid, Florentino Perez. Proprio in Premier League il caos ha portato alle dimissioni di Ed Woodward, vice presidente esecutivo del Manchester United, che ha comunicato di voler lasciare i “Red Devils” (tra i club fondatori).
+++ NOTIZIA IN AGGIORNAMENTO +++