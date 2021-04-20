Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
superlega off jvue
Sport
LA SITUAZIONE

CALCIO. Crolla la SuperLega: è ufficiale, abbandonano i sei club inglesi

Progetto vicino alla sospensione definitiva: restano solo le squadre spagnoli ed italiane
Condividi su facebook
Condividi su twitter
Condividi su whatsapp

Il progetto SuperLega, al quale avrebbero dovuto partecipare anche Juventus, Inter e Milan, affonda, forse, definitivamente: abbandonano tutte le squadre inglesi.

Dopo il comunicato del Manchester City, anche Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Manchester United hanno annunciato di aver avviato tutte le procedure necessarie per abbandonare la competizione, con i “Gunners” che tra queste hanno commentato: “Abbiamo fatto un errore e ci scusiamo con i nostri tifosi”. I club hanno comunicato il tutto tramite i propri siti ufficiali. A breve arriverà anche l’annuncio del Chelsea.

IL COMUNICATO DEL MANCHESTER UNITED

LA NOTA DEL TOTTENHAM

IL LIVERPOOL ABBANDONA LA SUPERLEGA

L’ARSENAL: “ABBIAMO FATTO UN ERRORE”

IL MANCHESTER CITY ANNUNCIA L’ADDIO ALLA SUPERLEGA
Il Manchester City ha ufficialmente confermato l’intenzione di abbandonare la SuperLega. Il club inglese ha annunciato il tutto tramite un comunicato ufficiale sul proprio sito.

MANCHESTER UNITED, SI DIMETTE IL CEO
Le discussioni in Inghilterra proseguono con i tifosi dei club che, nel tardo pomeriggio di oggi, si sono riversati in strada per protestare contro il progetto capitanato dal patron del Real Madrid, Florentino Perez. Proprio in Premier League il caos ha portato alle dimissioni di Ed Woodward, vice presidente esecutivo del Manchester United, che ha comunicato di voler lasciare i “Red Devils” (tra i club fondatori).

+++ NOTIZIA IN AGGIORNAMENTO +++

Scopri inoltre...

VIDEO

Video

Per le caprette è arrivato il momento di una bella bevuta

  • Redazione
Video

S’addormenta mentre è alla guida del carrello e provoca un disastro

  • Redazione
Precedente
Successivo

GALLERIE

Galleria

Con la sexy istruttrice tutti pazzi per il fitness

  • Redazione
Galleria

Una doccia rinfrescante, un’esplosione di sensualità

  • Redazione
Precedente
Successivo

CronacaQui.it | Amministratore unico e Direttore responsabile: Massimo Massano
Direttore politico: Beppe Fossati | Redattore capo: Andrea Monticone
Editore: Editoriale Argo s.r.l. Via Principe Tommaso 30 – 10125 Torino | C.F.08313560016
P.IVA.08313560016. | Redazione Torino: via Principe Tommaso, 30 – 10125 Torino |Tel. 011.6669, Email redazione@torinocronaca.it Fax. 0116669232 |ISSN 2611-2272
Registrazione tribunale n° 1877 del 14.03.1950 Tibunale di Milano | Contributi incassati nel 2020: Euro 2.207.300,07. Indicazione resa ai sensi della lettera f) del comma 2 dell’articolo 5 del decreto legislativo 15 maggio 2017, n. 70.

Menù

Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube

Servizi informatici provveduti da Dmedia Group SpA Soc. Unipersonale – Via Campi, 29/L 23807 Merate (LC) C.F. e P.IVA 13428550159
Società del Gruppo Netweek S.p.A. – Codice fiscale 12925460151